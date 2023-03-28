A DECISION on who will build two new tram lines in Valencia will be made late this year or in early 2024.

L11 will connect the city centre with Marítim-El Grau, and L12 will link the centre with Malilla and La Fe hospital.

L12 will cover four kilometres and is not expected to be operational before 2025.

The successful contractor will also expand Metrovalencia Line 10, with the Nazaret terminus extended to La Marina and La Malvarrosa.

Exact details of the proposed routes will be made public shortly.

It’s expected that project specifications will be sorted out over the summer- following the local and regional elections- with a works tender advertised towards the end of the year.

Valencia City Council has also announced its intention for a new Metro line to connect the Ronda Sur districts of the city from Neuva Fe to Vara de Quart and Nou Moles.