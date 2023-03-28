YOUNG people in Gibraltar could help spread the message of equality after meeting the relevant government minister recently.

Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento said she discussed ‘a couple of collaborative future projects’ with a group known as the Voice of Young People.

The Gibraltar Youth Service runs the programme to give group of teenagers a chance to express their views with figures of authority.

Sacramento is the first minister for equality on the Rock, a job she extends into her justice portfolio.

She welcomed the Voice of Young People to her offices and explained the different areas she had worked on so far.

These include disability, gender, sexual orientation and domestic abuse.

She then asked them to explain what more she could do ‘to improve visibility and communication on issues of equality to younger audiences’, according to a government statement.

Awareness campaign

“They really appreciated the effort and fuss that had been made of them,” youth worker Sarah Wadsworth said.

“The discussions were thought provoking and they felt valued having their opinions and ideas listened to by the team.

“They learnt more about the ways in which the ministry is targeting issues around inequality and hope to collaborate on an awareness campaign in the future,” she added.

Sacramento said she had always been ‘impressed’ by the Voice of Young People.

“I consider them to be a good sounding board and source of guidance,” the Minister for Equality said.

“Their views are important and they matter to me.”

Sacramento admired their eagerness to provide her team with different ideas to consider and how to reach out to young people.

“It is very encouraging to see that issues relating to equality and inclusivity are instilled in our youth,” Sacramento concluded.

“We must take every opportunity to keep reaching out to young people to hear their views and I look forward to continue our work with this engaging and enthusiastic group.”

