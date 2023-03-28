THE Museo Carmen Thyssen Malaga is hosting the first joint exhibition in Spain of the photographers Horacio Coppola and Grete Stern, who together, portray the most modern and avant-garde Buenos Aires of the 1930s and 1940s.

Both photographers occupy a major place in the history of modern photography in the 20th century.

The exhibition of these two influential artists “Fervor of Buenos Aires” will be on display in the Thyssen Museum until September 10.

Some twenty photomontages by the German Greta Stern (1904-1999) and 125 photographs of the city taken by the Argentine Horacio Coppola (1906-2012) make up this ambitious retrospective, which offers a journey through Buenos Aires.

Born into a well-to-do family, Horacio Coppola had an initial vocation for film, and this influence is perceptible in his early works from his youth, his most avant-garde, geometric and abstract photographs, which belonged to the New Vision movement of the late 1920s.

In 1932 he travelled to Berlin (Germany) and trained at the Bauhaus school, where he met Stern. The artists fell in love and in 1936 they both moved to Argentina.

Coppola, who died at the age of 105, is considered the great portraitist of the Argentine capital.

