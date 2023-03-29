SPRING in Spain is a time when temperatures become milder, blossoms colour the land in a picture-perfect sequence and the terraces of bars start to fill up.

The mild spring weather makes it the perfect time of the year to explore delightful old towns, and one that stands out in particular, for its charming cobbled streets, whitewashed houses, abundant wildflowers and cultural activities is Mijas.

In fact, Mijas has been recently listed by Viajar, one of the prestigious Spanish magazines specialized in tourism and travel, as one of the villages in Spain best suited to the onset of spring, specifically for the burst of colours as flowers bloom in the vicinity; from almond trees to wild poppies, lavender and many others.

The town’s narrow streets are filled with colorful pots with blooming plants too, so with temperatures averaging between 20-23ºC, it’s time to lose yourself in the whitewashed streets of this authentic Andalucian coastal town.

According to Viajar, the five most beautiful places in Spain to visit in spring are:

1. Puerto de Mogan (Gran Canaria)

2. Puebla de Sanabria (Zamora)

3. Mijas (Malaga)

4. Villa de La Orotava (Tenerife)

5. Valldemossa (Majorca)

