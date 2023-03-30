The Guardia Civil is investigating the circumstances of the death of a Czech national near a beach in Maro, a small village in Nerja.

The body was found last Monday 27 in a finca where he lived, located near the road that goes down to the beach. It presented multiple traumas, which has led police to believe it could have been a homicide.

Guardia Civil is investigating the death as a possible murder. Photo by Flickr:copsadmirer@yahoo.es

He was found naked, although it has been reported that the deceased was a nudist. He lived close to Cantariján nudist beach.

Initially, it was thought the man had died as a consequence of a fall. However, the latest updates of the investigation suggest that he was murdered and died as a consequence of the blows he received.