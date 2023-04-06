THE Costa Blanca has stayed ever popular as an investment and lifestyle hotspot for buyers from both the UK, EU countries and the US.

Brexit and a pandemic have actually increased demand, and estate agents have a shortage of properties, with property values and speed of sale being greater than ever.

Alternative investments like crypto currency and stocks have been performing badly, whilst bricks and mortar investments have proved to be literally ‘as safe as houses’.

With increased newbuild costs, most buyers are still getting great deals on resales (at well under the true cost of the building and plot).

Importantly however, they need to know what they are really purchasing and whether their chosen property has significant defects that could prove costly to correct.

A structural survey not only highlights defects, but will provide estimated costs of the works required, which can be used to negotiate the price. Typically this achieves a better deal for the buyer, which more than covers the survey fee.

If you are concerned about structural stability, damp, mould risk, concrete decay, termite attack, pool and retaining wall stability etc. be sure to include a professional structural survey when buying.

Mark Paddon BSc Hons Building Surveying. MCIOB. CAATIE.

For more information visit: http://www.surveysspain.com/

Or contact by phone on: 0034 653733066, 0034 962807247