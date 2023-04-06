BUYING local goods and produce to support local traders is a very laudable reason to visit Costa Blanca street markets.

The chance to shop in the open air and the range of stalls selling everything from pottery to shoes are also super reasons to go to the weekly markets.

There are some great bargains to be had, and we always buy more than our original shopping list.

Most towns and villages hold a weekly market, but these are our favourite Costa Blanca markets within a 30-minute drive of our Jávea office.

Most are open from around 8am to 1.30pm or 12pm.

Go early to avoid the crowds and also the heat in the summer months.

Alternatively, head to the market for an early lunch, as traders often sell snacks, including churros with chocolate.

Weekly market in Jávea old town

Where better to start than Javea’s very own market. From food to footwear, there are plenty of goods to be found at the Thursday market in the Plaza de la Constitucion. You’ll find more than 100 stalls selling fruit, vegetables, sausages, cheese, clothes, shoes, bags, belts, flowers and plants, household items, sweets and more.

You can easily make a whole morning of it because there are plenty of places to stop for lunch in the old town.

The indoor market is a few minutes away in a lovely old building in Plaza Celestino Pons for more fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, and bread.

Moraira market

Every Friday morning, the large car park in Ctra Moraira-Calpe in the centre of town becomes a lively outdoor market. For the weekend, you can pick up fruit, vegetables, herbs, spices, and cheese. There’s also a great selection of flowers, clothes, bags, handicrafts, etc.

Dénia weekly market

The Monday market in Dénia is held in the extensive Torrecremada car park. Much like Moraira´s market, it is full of stalls selling everything from crafts, pottery, clothes, bags, shoes, household items, goods, plants, flowers and fresh local food.

Calle La Vía, Dénia, is lined with stalls selling fresh fruit, locally-grown vegetables, spices, and plants every Friday morning. We love the variety of tomatoes you can get here and the sweetest oranges and grapefruits at a fraction of the price of the shops.

Jesus Pobre market on Sundays

Jesus Pobre riurau – a traditional building used in producing raisins – has to be the prettiest spot for a market. This farmers’ market is full of excellent local produce and crafts, including fruit, vegetables, bread, jam, cocas, olive oil, and wine. The Jesus Pobre market is held on Sundays from 6 pm to 11 pm from the end of June until mid-September and from 9 am to 2 pm during the rest of the year. Often there´s live music and a bar to have a drink while enjoying the views from the market.

Jalón rastro or flea market

Many people – and some coach parties – head into the Jalon valley for the rastro or flea market on Saturdays. If you’re a collector, it is worth a trip to see what antiques and second-hand goods are on sale. The market is opposite Bodegas Xaló so that you can pick up some wine and gourmet products such as olive oil, turrón and jam simultaneously.

Pedreguer rastro

For a Sunday market on the Costa Blanca, the rastro in Pedreguer industrial estate is a very popular choice. There are plenty of stalls for picking up fruit and vegetables as well as second-hand goods, clothes, gifts and food.

Benissa market

You’ll find fresh fruit and vegetables, typical food products from the Marina Alta region, clothes, shoes, plants and other goods at Benissa’s street market. It is held every Saturday morning in calles San Jose, San Nicolas and Hort de Bordes.

