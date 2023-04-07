A TINY female legionnaire leads a crack army squadron carrying Jesus in a Spanish Easter parade this year.

The diminutive soldier barks orders at her charges as they march Jesus on a cross around Ronda.

The Good Friday midnight March was part of the normal Semana Santa processions in Spain.

But the spectacle in emblematic Ronda – as in Sevilla, Granada and Cordoba – is particularly moving.

In particularly, as the Spanish foreign legion regiment, that is based in the town, always takes part.

The phalanx of squadies bring their own marching band along with guns and rifles.

Over the week they take part in the events in various places including Malaga and Setenil de las Bodegas.

Spain’s Semana Santa celebrations began last Sunday and continue for a week.

Most towns in the Andalucia region are recording record occupancy levels approaching 95%, according to official figures.

Some resorts will be almost 100% full this weekend, particularly as the weather forecast is predicting hot sunshine into the late 20s for the next week.