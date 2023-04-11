The National Police have arrested a woman who threatened to shoot down planes at Malaga airport on April 3.

The 46-year-old called Aena airport security services claiming to be in possession of firearms capable of reaching planes flying overhead and that she would begin shooting if air traffic was not ceased at the Costa del Sol airport.

Police were alerted at the time of the call at 11am and were able to identify and track down the person, arresting her at 3:30pm.

At the time of the incident Spain had an anti-terror threat level of 4 so police at the airport were quick to take action reducing disruption to passengers.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested on charges of public disorder.

