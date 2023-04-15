SALON Gourmets returns for its 36th edition of the international food festival.

The event takes place in Madrid from April 17 to 20 and will host 160 different Andalucian entities with 365 participants from the region.

An area dedicated to the southern province will be managed by the Andalucian Ministry of Agriculture. The Junta will account for 11% of the exhibition and make up the largest regional space alongside Castilla y Leon.

Across the four day festival, high-end regional food products will feature and activity programs will showcase their richness and flavour through live cooking demonstrations, tastings and pairings.

Exports of agri-foods from Andalucia grew by 13.5% in 2022 making it above average nationally. Last year the region hit a record in its international sales exceeding €14 billion.

