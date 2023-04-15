AROUND three hundred migrants from sub-Saharan Africa attempted to force their way into Ceuta before dawn on Friday.

According to sources from the Spanish security forces, the Moroccan authorities contained the crowd before they reached the border perimeter, preventing anyone from illegally entering Ceuta.

However, there are migrants still in the vicinity of Tarajal, and the situation remains unresolved.

As a result, the Ministry of the Interior of Spain had to close the Tarajal crossing point for more than two hours.

The attempted border crossing took place in the middle zone of the 8.2-kilometre-long double fence in Benzú, which has undergone several reinforcement works in recent years.

The border area is currently being monitored by local Guardia Civil and National Police units, including their anti-riot squads, maritime, and aerial divisions.

The Guardia Civil has also deployed boats to prevent migrants from swimming to Ceuta’s beaches.

The Ministry of the Interior’s latest data shows that in the first three months of this year, 199 people entered Ceuta illegally by land, which is a 3.9% decrease compared to the same period last year.

In addition, 16 people arrived by sea, which is half the number compared to the same period last year.

