ED SHEERAN shared new songs from his upcoming album with a tiny audience at an intimate gig in Madrid on Saturday night. The English singer-songwriter chose the Círculo de Bellas Artes in the Spanish capital to play eight tracks from – (Subtract), accompanied by just a guitar and piano.

The Grammy-award winner is one of the world’s best-selling music artists and one of the most-followed artists on music-streaming app Spotify, and is more accustomed to playing to arenas and stadiums than the small crowd of 400 super-fans that saw him last night.

In fact, he admitted to the crowd that he felt ‘more nervous’ than usual playing to the tiny venue, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

The new album is due to be released on May 5, and will be followed by a European and North American tour. For now, there have been no dates announced for Spanish gigs.

Sheeran chose Boat, Salt Water and Eyes Closed among the new songs that he played in Madrid, and took the time to explain the meaning of each of them to the crowd.

He recounted that the experience of this latest record was particularly cathartic, and allowed him to deal with recent experiences such as the death of his good friend Jamal Edwards, a music entrepreneur and DJ who died in February of last year of a heart attack caused by the use of recreational drugs.

Sheeran also talked about how his life had changed since he became a father, and how he dealt with his wife being diagnosed with cancer during her second pregnancy.

