2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool - € 325,000

Benahavís, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 325,000

Stunning refurbished apartment, the only one on the market in one of the most sought-after communities in Los Arqueros. Las Terrazas is located at one of the highest points of Los Arqueros and enjoys an amazing open view of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains surrounding Benahavís. This community offers a comfortable communal pool with panoramic views, is very private and is on a cul-de-sac street which makes it quiet as well. The apartment consists of a large living/dining room that opens to the covered terrace with views over the communal pool. Next to the entrance and the living area,… See full property details