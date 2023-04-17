A 52-year-old man died in Gandia’s Francesc de Borja hospital on Sunday after escaping from a fire in his Oliva flat the previous evening.

The blaze took hold in his home on Calle San Carlos at around 10.30pm and he was trapped in his dining room.

The man fled by jumping from his third-floor balcony to another balcony, but unfortunately fell to the ground.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died hours later.

Paramedics treated two people for smoke inhalation.

Two cats died in the fire with another found alive by firefighters who also rescued a dog affected by smoke from an adjoining flat.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.