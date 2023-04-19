1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Guardamar del Segura with pool - € 89,900

Guardamar del Segura, Alicante 1 beds 1 baths € 89,900

We are pleased to offer this one bedroom renovated apartment for sale Guardamar del Segura Located in a quiet and popular apartment complex situated on Avenida del Puerto; this fully renovated property for sale is situated on the 2nd floor and has open views across the large communal pool.This one bedroom renovated apartment for sale guardamar del segura with pool is modern and sold in excellent condition, ready to move in and ideal for all year living or to enjoy your holidays in Guardamar del Segura.The property consists of one main bedroom, a full bathroom that has a new shower installed;… See full property details