THE MOTHER of Levi Davis who disappeared in Barcelona on October 29 has been told he may have been spotted in distress in the port.

The 25-year-old former Bath rugby player and X Factor contestant was last spotted on security cameras in the city centre at around 10.00pm that day.

Julie Davis says the Mossos d’Esquadra were looking into reports by cruise ship staff they saw a man in the water shouting for help.

In a statement issued on behalf of her family she said she and Mr Davis’ friend Richard Squire had met police earlier in the week and been given the update concerning the sighting of a man in the water.

Julie Davis said the Mossos told her they had carried out ‘extensive work’ and concluded that following the last reported sighting of Levi at the Hard Rock Cafe, he had walked back down Las Ramblas and entered the city’s port area.

“His phone last registered in the early hours of Saturday October 30 with a phone tower at the far end of the port closest to the sea entrance,” she said.

“Reports of a man in the water by staff on a cruise ship entering the port at 6.30am on October 30 have been investigated.

“Four members of staff confirmed seeing a man in the water with specific details, including him asking for help in English, and the colour of his clothing.”

“A life jacket was thrown from the ship and emergency sea and air rescue services searched the area but they were unable to find him.

“The investigation is still very much ongoing and we are hoping that the port police will authorise and carry out a further search of the waters and other inaccessible areas of the port.

“We would like to thank the Mossos d’Esquadra and the British Consulate in Barcelona for their continued hard work”.

“No further comment will be made at this time. We continue to ask that the press respect the feelings and privacy of Levi’s family and friends at what is a very emotionally distressing time,” the statement concluded.

READ MORE: