PEOPLE who live in Gibraltar and want to use its essential housing services will no longer have to endure long queues at awkward times.

That’s because the government of the British territory just launched its new Housing eServices via it’s Gov.gi portal.

Services like applications for government homes, adding people to addresses, or exchanging flats will all now be available to do online.

It is the latest addition to e-services the Gibraltar government expanded during the pandemic.

This latest stage of the much called-for eservices update will see the online forms integrated with databases that will make it easier for civil servants to check records.

Minister for Digital Services Albert Isola said he was ‘delighted’ to launch the new services.

“These fully integrated services will allow the Housing Department to work efficiently and accurately with live data which is another important step in the right direction,” Isola said.

It will mean citizens will not need to present so many documents even for more complex applications.

For his part, Minister for Housing Steven Linares said it was ‘a great step forward to digitising systems’.

“Despite this, there will still be a service available for those who are not able to access the Gov.gi portal,” Linares reassured the less tech friendly.

“I would like to publicly thank my staff at the Housing Department for their hard work in delivering this with the team at the Ministry of Digital Services for having been able to put this system in place.”

At the same time, the government warned users that the whole Gov.gi portal will go offline for essential maintenance from 7pm on April 20.

Users will not be able to access the system for up to 48 hours until the work is complete.

