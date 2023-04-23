2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Marbella with pool garage - € 333,000

Marbella, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 333,000

2-bedroom apartment in Aloha Royal, in the Golf Valley of Nueva Andalucía. It comprises: spacious living and dining space with access to a terrace; fully fitted and equipped kitchen; 2 bedrooms, one of them en-suite and the other with separate bathroom. The gated complex in which this apartment resides is only a short drive away from Puerto Banús, meaning one can easily access key amenities such as restaurants, shops and bars. In addition, well regarded schools and golf courses can be found nearby.