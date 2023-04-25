Protec Group is a family-run construction business with particular expertise in windows and doors. Founded in 1996, we have decades of experience using the highest quality products and working to the best of standards. An ever-expanding company, we are driven to provide our customers with the best quality of life through our work.

Protec Constructions: we have over 20 years of experience in luxury construction throughout the Costa del Sol. Our team takes on full management of projects and offers an excellent advisory service. We liaise with the client every step of the way and work with a detail-focused approach.

Protec Windows: we manufacture PVC and aluminum windows and doors, sourcing specialised glass products based on the needs of the client. Our highly skilled team uses the best quality products on the market and has years of experience in their assembly and maintenance. Protec is an official partner and supplier of Kömmerling, Schüco and Itesal.

Velisa Investments: our own in-house department for construction projects in which we sell properties and homes built by us to the highest standards.

Protec Distribution: we offer a wide range of construction products imported from around the world. Our sales network is made up of more than 900 specialised stores all of which are renowned for their high-quality standards.

We offer services in Spanish, English, German, French and Portuguese, so you can rest assured our professional staff will understand your exact requirements.

E-mail: info@grupo-protec.com

+34 952 58 75 73

Address: Camino Pera de Agua, 81-104. Polígono Industrial Los Perales, Buzón 15 – 29651 Mijas (Málaga).