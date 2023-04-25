FOUR-MONTH season tickets offering free train travel on Renfe services between May 1 and August 31 have gone on sale around Spain– but there are some key stipulations.

The passes are for a specific route only and users will be able travel between the two chosen stations up to four times a day.

Deposits of €10 and €20 will be demanded for purchasers of Cercanias or Rodiales and mid-distance trains respectively.

These will be refunded to passengers that make a minimum of 16 trips during the four month offer perod.

It should be clarified that mid-distance trains are defined by Renfe as those with a journey between 60 and 300 kms.

Regional passes can be obtained via the app Cercanias Renfe and mid-distance season tickets can be purchased at Renfe’s official website.

