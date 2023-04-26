A QUINTET of cruise ships have called at Malaga Port this past Monday, April 24, making it the first great cruise gathering in Malaga this year.

Occupying the usual berths for this type of vessels, the start of the week saw Malaga waters bring together five ships of very different characteristics; ships which showed the versatility that the port of the Capital of the Costa del Sol has when it comes to receiving cruise ship calls.

This first avalanche of tourist ships brimming with early season visitors included a prestigious Premium ship, the MV La Belle des Oceans, which berthed at the east quay last Friday April 21 and began, last Monday, a seven-day voyage from Malaga waters that will take it to Barcelona.

Also Barcelona bound is the Carnival Pride which arrived at Malaga Port on Monday at the south dock of Levante. This passenger ship, built in 2001, is completing a transatlantic crossing that began on April 13 in the U.S. port of Tampa.

The fourth cruise ship, which moored at the north terminal immersed in a 12-day route skirting part of the Iberian Peninsula and with the English town of Southampton as the start and end of the journey, was the Britannia of P&O Cruises.

Completing the quintet of cruisers who visited Malaga on Monday, two sister ships of the shipping company consigned by the agency Pérez y Cía, the Sea Cloud Spirit and Sea Cloud II. Both occupied the docks closest to the city centre.

This avalanche of cruise calls to Malaga port is not unusual to witness. Last year, 2022, saw cruise quintet calls at Malaga port on five different occasions plus a sextet of passenger ships in November of last year.

