THIS is the moment that Gary, 57, and Jutta Turner, 55, awoke to in horror after spending eight nights sleeping in a bed-bug-infested hotel room.

Countless little brown blood suckers crawling over the headrest, the bed and on the very sheets they were sleeping in.

They had previously believed that the dozens of bites they had suffered on their heads and arms were due to particularly ferocious mosquitos.

