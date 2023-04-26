ACTOR Meryl Streep has won the 2023 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts- the first name to be announced as part of eight international awards handed out annually by the Princess Asturias Foundation.

Other categories include humanities, science, and public affairs.

The 73-year-old Hollywood legend is no stranger to awards with three Oscars to her name in addition to 18 Oscar nominations, as well as three Emmys, two Baftas, a best actress victory at the Cannes Film Festival, and Spanish success by taking the Donostia at the San Sebastian festival.

A 19 member Asturias jury announced Streep as this year’s winner, after considering 44 candidates from 20 countries.

Her versatility has impressed both film and tv watchers with more of her recent performances focusing on comedy including recording a third series of the award-winning ‘Only Murders in the Building’ with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Previous winners in the Asturias arts category include composers Ennio Morricone and John Williams, playwright Peter Brook, and film-maker Martin Scorsese.

Last year’s award of €50,000 jointly went to flamenco dancer Maria Pages and singer Carmen Linares.

The presentation ceremony takes place in Oviedo’s Teatro Campoamor every October and is normally attended by the King and Queen of Spain.

Recipients receive a diploma, a specially crafted sculpture by Joan Miro, and a pin featuring the emblem of the Princess Asturias Foundation.

The awards were established in 1980.