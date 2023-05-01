A Guardia Civil captain has been suspended after getting caught working as a pilot for Vueling Airlines.

The high ranking officer was employed from April to August 2020 by the airline while he was a lieutenant stationed at Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

It is believed he piloted over 30 commercial flights, mostly domestic, although he also flew to Milan and Paris.

The officer has been sentenced to a 5-month suspension.

Guardia Civil officers and military personnel are not allowed to have a second employment, unless special permission is granted.