THE Nerja Cave, one of the most visited monuments in Malaga province, has inaugurated the largest Virtual Reality Room in Spain.

From now on, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy this exciting 360º immersive experience which shows how humans lived 35,000 years ago on Earth.

It is a unique and innovative experience that will allow visitors to enjoy previously unseen and unvisited areas of the cave in an immersive way.

Two new rooms will allow visitors to ‘tour’ the non-accessible—due to conservation or safety reasons—galleries of the Neolithic caveas well as some of its cave paintings using virtual reality glasses

The Virtual Reality Room, which can hold up to 60 people, is located in a 257 square metre room with independent entrances and exits, has been fitted out with the latest technology and will provide a unique and immersive experience.

In addition, this technology will also allow the cave to be contemplated by people who cannot physically access it due to the 458 steps that are traversed during the complete tour of the visit.

This new space, which is included with the entrance ticket to the cave, was inaugurated last Saturday, April 29, and is now available to visitors who go to the site.

