A TOTAL of 63 Cordoba courtyards will open their gates to the public as of today, Tuesday May 2nd and will remain open until Sunday May 14 2023.

These secret courtyards are privately owned, hidden behind the homes, doors and walls of the city, but for one week of the year they are opened and reveal the secret floral delights within.

This May, the sea of flowers and plants can be be visited from 11am to 2pm and from 6-8pm, where the following six routes are recommended: Regina-Realejo, with five courtyards; Santa Marina-San Austín, with eight courtyards; San Lorenzo, with ten; Santiago-San Lorenzo, with nine; Judería-San Francisco, with nine, and the Alcázar Viejo, with 12 courtyards.

The San Basilio or ‘Alcazar Viejo’ neighbourhood and the Juderia neighbourhood or ‘Old Jewish Quarter’ are also ideal spots to start a route through the city.

The celebration was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO on 6 December 2012 and of the 63 courtyards that will be on display this year, 53 are taking part in the courtyard competition which dates back to 1921 and sees the winner of the first place prize take home €3000.

Aiming to facilitate access to information and visits by disabled people, this year’s edition includes 21 fully accessible courtyards and eight wheelchair accessible courtyards.

All patios are free to enter but small donations are appreciated by the hardworking owners, who put it towards the upkeep of the patios.

