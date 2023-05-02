MALAGA welcomes plenty of British holidaymakers each year thanks to its sunny climate, sandy beaches and vibrant culture.

There are plenty of coastal towns in Spain worth visiting and the British newspaper The Telegraph has compiled a list of the 20 best coastal towns in Spain that ‘cannot be missed on a trip to the Spanish coast,’ two of which are located in the province of Malaga; Estepona and Nerja.

According to the paper’s travel section Estepona, at the western end of the Costa del Sol, is going from ‘strength to strength’ offering an ‘increasing number of luxury hotels in and around the attractive town without losing its essence.’

Meanwhile Nerja, despite being a regular and sometimes overcrowded holiday destination, especially in the peak summer months of July and August, has, according to The Telegraph managed to ‘conserve much of its essence despite being a popular holiday destination.’ Adding ‘there is no doubt that Nerja has some of the best beaches not only in Malaga, but also in Andalucia and Spain, with lots to offer inland also.’

The best 20 coastal towns in Spain according to The Telegraph are as follows:

1. Sanlúcar de Barrameda

2. Cadaqués

3. Tarifa

4. Sitges

5. Estepona

6. Llanes

7. Altea

8. Garachico

9. Baiona

10. Lekeitio

11. Cudillero

12. Port de Soller

13. Denia

14. Combarro

15. Nerja

16. Comillas

17. Mojácar

18. Peñíscola

19. Fornells

20. Port of Morgan

READ MORE:

Spain’s Nerja Cave has been occupied for 41,000 years—10,000 years earlier than previously thought study reveals

Hundreds of people enjoyed Estepona’s ‘Foreign Resident Day’