A MOROCCAN WOMAN has lost her life after a bus taking seasonal workers to a field overturned in Almonte (Huelva) this morning (Monday May 1).

Almost 40 female seasonal workers and the bus driver have been injured in the accident.

Three of the workers are reported to be seriously injured.

All the wounded have been taken to a number of health centres and hospitals in Huelva and Sevilla provinces.

Image of the bus taken after the accident. Photo by Ayuntamiento de Almonte.

“I convey my condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased. This is a blow to the whole village,” Almonte Mayor Rocio del Mar Castellano said.

Guardia Civil is investigating the causes of the accident.

The poor working conditions seasonal labourers usually face are often a topic of debate in Spain.