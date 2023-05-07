THE province of Malaga leads the number of blue flag awards that Andalucia has received this year for its beaches, ports and sustainable vessels.

Malaga has received 47 of the 148 blue flags awarded to the community, according to information provided last Thursday, May 4, by the Regional Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Of the 47 flags, 39 have been awarded to beaches, 6 to marinas and two to sustainable boats.

The province has received three more blue flags than last year, when 44 flags were awarded, however, it has lost the flag given last year to the inland beach area of Ardales, in the Conde del Guadalhorce reservoir, which due to the ongoing drought, did not eve apply for the flag this year.

Among the beaches added to this list of blue flags in Malaga are those of La Fontanilla and Nagüeles, in Marbella; El Chaparral in Mijas; and Playazo-Chucho in Nerja.

The list of Malaga’s main blue flag beaches for 2023 is as follows:

– Algarrobo: Algarrobo Costa.

– Benalmádena: Fuente de la Salud; Torrebermeja – Santa Ana.

– Casares: Ancha.

– Fuengirola: Boliches – Gaviotas, Carvajal, Castillo, Fuengirola.

– Malaga: Caleta, El Dedo, El Palo, Malagueta, Misericordia, Pedregalejo, San Andrés.

– Manilva: Sabinillas.

– Marbella: Adelfas – Alicante, Casablanca, El Cable, El Faro, La Fontanilla, Nagüeles, Puerto Banús – Levante, San Pedro de Alcántara (Guadalmina), Venus – Bajadilla.

– Mijas: Calahonda I (Royal Beach – La Luna), El Bombo, El Chaparral, La Cala.

– Nerja: Burriana, Maro, Playazo – Chucho, Torrecilla.

– Torremolinos: Los Álamos.

– Torrox: El Morche, Ferrara.

– Vélez-Málaga: Benajarafe, La Caleta (Paseo), Torre del Mar.

Despite the coastal regression and the severe drought that practically the whole country is experiencing, Spain continues to lead the ranking of countries with the most blue flags in the world, with a total of 729 flags awarded; of which 627 are beaches, six more than last year, spread over 250 municipalities; 97 are marinas, six less than in 2022; and five are tourist boats, the same as a year ago.

