Top events in Spain for the week and month ahead from Malaga to Madrid via Barcelona and Cordoba.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Ronda Romantica (May 11-13). Ronda (Malaga) wholeheartedly returns to the heady days of bandoliers, horsemen, wine and song with performances, markets and processions.

Cordoba Patio Festival (until May 14). Still blooming lovely.

Ibiza: Amnesia Opening Party (May 13). Some clubs are already open, but it’s never really party season in Ibiza until Amnesia says so.

Caceres: WOMAD Festival (May 11-14). Free international world music festival in Extremadura, accompanied by street performers and craft fairs.

Madrid: Fiestas de San Isidro Labrador Plenty of open air free concerts in celebration of Madrid’s patron saint (on now, peaks May 12-15).

COMING UP

Mallorca Live festival (May 18-20). The Kooks, Black Eyed Peas, The Chemical Brothers plus solid support in Calvia. Limited numbers of 1-day, 2-day and VIP passes still available.

International Museum Day (May 18). Free entry and special events at most art galleries and museums. An especially good time for that short break to Madrid or Barcelona.

Malaga’s White Night (May 20) Noche en Blanco known for good reason as ‘sleepless night’. Theatre, music and dance and nocturnal fun – there’ll be dancing in the streets.

Cordoba Spring Fair (May 20-27). Well, you can’t fault the people of Cordoba for stamina! The Patio Festival will have ended, but the flowerpots will still be on the walls. Wander through the city by day and head to the fairground, el Arenal, at night, for all the fun of the fair.

Ubeda International Music Festival (May 20-26), Jaen. Glorious culture in a UNESCO Renaissance gem of a city. From Alejandro Sanz and ballet to orchestras, string quartets, this is festival is like a special secret. Visit the festival site for programme and tickets.

Barcelona: Conde de Godo Sailing Trophy (May 24-28). Fiftieth anniversary of one of the most exciting sailing events in Spain with thrills on the waves and fun on the beaches.

El Rocio Pilgrimage (May 28). One million of the faithful saddle their horses and pack their wagons and head from Sevilla – and all points southwest – to the extraordinary town of El Rocio in the province of Huelva for a uniquely religious-Gitana blend of worship and flamenco partying.

Corpus Christi (June 8-11). Seeing processions through white villages festooned in reeds and flowers is not to be missed during Corpus weekend. Some places, most notably Toledo, have spectacular processions starting on June 8, so check local town halls and tourism boards for details.