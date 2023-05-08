DESTINATION weddings are booming in Malaga more than ever, with thousands of overseas couples tying the knot in the province last year.

The vogue for getting married in Malaga is greatly thanks to the climate which sees some 3000 sunshine hours per year, the gastronomy and Malaga’s stunning location; which between the sea and mountains gives a range of choice from sun-kissed beaches to mountain top castles or villas with spectacular views across the Mediterranean.

In fact, thanks to Malaga’s privileged location and sunny climate, 2022 was the record year for marriages in the area.

According to the Association of Wedding Professionals (APB), an estimated 189,000 marriages were celebrated last year compared to 147,800 in 2021.

Of which the majority of brides and grooms are foreigners, specifically from the Netherlands, England and the United States.

Wedding tourism not only attracts people from other countries, but also Spaniards from other cities who decide to get hitched in Malaga.

As far as ‘national brides and grooms’ are concerned, they tend to come from Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

For this year, it is expected that there will be up to 5% more weddings than in 2019, according to data from Bodas.net.

This is in part due to the fact that 2022 has not been able to absorb all the weddings postponed due to the pandemic, so this wedding season, in addition to the new celebrations, weddings that have not yet been celebrated due to the health crisis will continue to be held.

According to the Essential Book of Weddings, published by Bodas.net, a wedding in Spain costs on average €20,500, with Andalucia being the cheapest area on the Peninsula to tie the knot, tallying in at an average of €17,086.

Castilla – La Mancha is the most costly autonomous region to say “I do” with an average wedding costing €33,355.

READ MORE: