STREET markets are a huge part of Spanish culture and Los Boliches in Fuengirola is no different; with the Paseo Marítimo coming alive each summer to the sound of stallholders calling out their wares to passersby.

From June onwards, specifically between June 9-September 17, the traditional summer Craft Market will be located alongside the Los Boliches beach, between the Real stream and the Peseta monument in Los Boliches.

A total of ten craft stalls will offer all kinds of manufactured products, many of them handmade in a sustainable and respectful way with the planet.

Artisans interested in participating can consult the terms and conditions and download the application form from the notice board of the municipal website and register, however, those interested will need to be quick, given today, May 8, is the deadline.

Stall holders are typically painters, artisans, confectioners and farmers with organic products.

The Fuengirola Craft Market is typically open to the public from 8 p.m. until late at night.

