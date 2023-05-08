A BRITISH man died and his wife is seriously ill after a leak from a gas cylinder hooked up to a fridge at a Mallorca finca.

The 40-year-old man was found dead by Capdepera Policia Local officers on Saturday after his brother reported he was unable to contact him.

Police went to the finca on the Son Barbasa urbanisation in Cala Mesquida and made the grim discovery at around 3.00 pm.

The couple were found lying in bed with a strong smell of gas coming from the vicinity of a refrigerator.

The victim’s wife, 38, was taken to hospital in Manacor and was said to be in a serious condition.

The Guardia Civil attended the scene to investigate the incident and noted a damaged gas cylinder which powered the fridge.

One theory is that the leak happened overnight with fumes spreading throughout the property including the master bedroom.

The finca was owned by the father of the deceased British national and the couple had been staying there for a few days.

Last December a British couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning at their Selva finca.

That involved a leak from a gas butano heater, with the son raising the alarm from the UK after he heard nothing from them for two days.

