TENNIS sensation Carlos Alcaraz is just a match away from securing his spot, once again, at the top of the world tennis rankings.

After a second-straight Madrid Open title, Alcaraz only needs to play one match in Rome to be back at No. 1.

Alcaraz successfully defended his Madrid Open title with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over the big-serving Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday, moving closer to recovering his world No. 1 ranking

“To defend the title here in Madrid, on the verge of regaining the No. 1 ranking, these are very big achievements for me,” Alcaraz said.

“I feel very proud of the work that I’ve put in and of what I’ve been achieving. I’m an ambitious guy and I’m going for more in Rome.” Added the 20-year-old tennis player from Murcia.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates victory with the tournament trophy after the Men’s Singles Final match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany Credit: Cordon Press.

It was Alcaraz’s 29th win of the season, and 21st straight in Spain going back to a loss to Rafael Nadal in Madrid on his 18th birthday two years ago.

Alcaraz’s other titles this year came in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells. He is the first player to win two Masters 1000 trophies this season.

READ MORE: