FOUR teens have been arrested for allegedly uploading a video of an attack on another youngster in Malaga.

They are believed to have shared a video on social media of them breaking the nose of the adolescent on Calle Alemania.

It is alleged the victim was playing football with two friends when the accused group started to pick on them.

This led to a fight that was recorded and later shared on social media channels.

During the brawl, the accused allegedly broke the nose of the victim and hit him on different parts of his body.

It has been reported that the two companions of the beaten up minor were also hit.

Police said that a number of the teens involved knew each other, but they did not attend the same school.

The four arrested have been released on the orders of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

