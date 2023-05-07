2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Manga Club with pool garage - € 330,000

La Manga Club, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 330,000

On offer is an extremely well presented penthouse apartment, in the Terrazas de Montemar area of the La Manga club. The apartment has been recently renovated and now benefits from a light and modern, open plan, kitchen-diner and living area, which opens on to a large balcony that offers views over the pool and La Manga in the distance. The two bathrooms have also been renovated and benefit from new fixtures and fittings. The apartment has its own covered parking area next to the front entrance and is close to the local amenities. This apartment forms part of a UK Ltd Co., so it is possible to… See full property details