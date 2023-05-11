Due to its Mediterranean climate, lovely beaches and picturesque countryside, delicious cuisines, great buildings rooted in history, and unparalleled classical and contemporary art culture, Spain is the ideal relocation option for British individuals who are eager to escape the gloominess of windy Britain. However, moving to Spain is a significant life change, and as a result, you should do all in your power to prepare yourself as well as you can so that the transfer goes off without a hitch. For this reason, we have produced this extensive information on all you need to know about the removal question so that you can make an informed decision.

Moving Belongings

Nothing makes a house a home like its occupant’s own belongings. Companies that assist people in relocating their things from the United Kingdom to other locations in Spain may be found easily today. With their local expertise and decades of experience in the relocation industry, they can cater to your specific needs. A professional removal agency will make sure your things go from point A to point B without a hitch. Here are some popular options for moving your furniture or other belongings:

Container Shipping

Shipping containers, the most cost-effective option, consist of three main parts. Your shipment will first be shrink-wrapped, boxed up, and placed into the container. That’s a hefty cost to add to the relocation. The second step is transporting the container from your current residence to your new home. Your items will be unloaded, unwrapped, and the previous packaging will be discarded. Customers may save up to £2,000 by opting for the self-load service, which involves being given a container to pack themselves, followed by shipping and customs clearance in the target country and delivery to the new residence. As the folks at Seven Seas Worldwide state, this container can be filled with everything, from bedding to your sofa or washing machine. You can save a lot of money if you’re willing to be more hands-on since shipping costs are far cheaper than international removal costs. With container transport, a removal agency may provide as little or as much assistance as you need. They can just offer shipping services, or they can provide a whole moving solution.

Designated Service

If you need your belongings delivered quickly, between 24 and 48 hours, you may choose designated vehicles. Destinations within 750 miles of the collecting site should expect next-day delivery, while those more than 1000 miles away can expect delivery within 48 hours.

Part Load Service

Part load removal services to and from all European locations allow you to split the cost of transportation with other customers if your relocation dates are flexible. The crews on board part-load removal trucks handle loading and unloading and provide a complete packing service if necessary. Keep in mind that these trucks are 19 meters in length, so there has to be enough parking and access.

Moving Pets

A pet passport is required if you want to relocate to Spain with your four-legged buddy. A rabies vaccine and microchipping are required for your pet to get one at least 30 days before you move. Your veterinarian’s Fit To Fly certificate should be obtained as close to departure time as possible. Tapeworm treatment is also necessary. Your veterinarian will then be able to issue a passport for your pet.

To fly with your pet, you’ll also need a special carrier that provides enough ventilation and space for the animal to stand, turn around, and lay down. Be sure to provide your pet with enough food and water and clearly mark the kennel in case it gets misplaced. Cats, dogs, ferrets, and birds may all travel in authorized containers designed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Most airlines adhere to these standards.

Moving Car

There are three main considerations when importing a vehicle to Spain. First, if you’re relocating to Spain from another European nation and you’ve owned your automobile for more than six months, you won’t have to pay VAT on it. Second, a brand-new vehicle is more expensive. Bringing a brand-new vehicle to Spain can increase your relocation costs. The value-added tax on brand-new cars is 21%. Furthermore, non-EU residents will be subject to a 10% higher import tax. Finally, if you drive a car that was not manufactured in the European Union, you must register it immediately. However, when importing a vehicle from another European nation, you have up to six months to complete the registration process. Whether you’re relocating from inside the EU or outside of it, you’ll need to pay a registration tax known as an Impuesto Especial sobre Determinados Medios de Transporte. Shipping a car to Spain may be expensive, depending on factors including its worth and emissions.

Duty Charges and Restricted Items

Remember that bringing some things into Spain can result in a duty tax while bringing in other items would require a license. You’ll need a Phytosanitary Certificate for any plants you bring into Spain, plus a license and authorization to use any sporting guns. However, goods over 100 years old transported as personal effects are exempt from duty payment if they are not being imported with the aim of reselling.

Insurance on Your Removal

Everyone who considers moving to Spain should get insurance coverage to protect their belongings while they’re in transit. A standard policy is offered by most moving companies. You may often haggle over the price, or you can shop around for coverage that will cover your international move independently. Purchasing less expensive insurance is a great way to save money on your move to Spain. Read the fine print to be sure you won’t be left holding the bag if anything goes wrong during the move.

There are a lot of reasons to pack up your belongings and relocate to Spain, whether you see yourself sipping sangria in the comfort of your very own private house on the island of Menorca or eating tapas after a long day of labor in the capital city of Madrid. There are currently close to one million people from the United Kingdom living in Spain as expatriates, so you will have enough people to socialize with. You may now start getting ready for this exciting new phase of your life now that you’ve made your decision and finished reading this guide.