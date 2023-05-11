A MAN accused of making two bomb hoaxes at the Convent will get a mental health check after police found his ‘petrol bombs’ were actually fizzy drinks bottles.

Police arrested Christian Tosso, 47, of Harbour Views on May 8 after reports he was trying to attack the Governor’s residence on two days in the last week.

Police said he threw what looked like a petrol bomb into the back of the Convent on Friday but it turned out to be a fizzy drink bottle.

Officers then saw Tosso again on Monday allegedly lighting what looked like a fuse on another bottle.

Police said it looked like another petrol bomb and he was trying to place it near the back entrance gate to the Convent.

They did not say what was inside the bottles of the soft drink.

Special Branch detectives moved in to arrest Tosso at his home on Monday at 5pm after the latest attempt.

“No harm was posed to any member of the public during the incidents,” a Royal Gibraltar Police spokesman said.

“Other than security staff there was no one in residence at the Convent during either incident.”

At court on Wednesday, prosecutors charged him with two bomb hoaxes and resisting police.

The Magistrates court remanded Tosso in custody for seven days and granted him legal aid.

It ordered a doctor assess him for mental health issues as the court did not believe he was fit to be tried.

Governor Sir David Steel was in London for the King’s coronation all weekend with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

