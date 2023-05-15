4 bedroom Villa for sale in Playa Blanca - € 449,000

Playa Blanca, Lanzarote 4 beds 2 baths € 449,000

This fabulous spacious detached 4 bedroom villa is located on a corner plot on a residential complex closed to Playa Blanca Town centre. The villa is distributed all on one floor and has a car par at the front of the property. Going through a door into the private terraced area with high wall providing high levels of privacy. Outside this villa has a lovely feel with a good size pool with roman steps, an outdoor lounge under the shaded pergola, Canarian BBQ and spacious dining area all surrounded by mature gardens. The villa inside is also very spacious, with a good size lounge, and adjacent… See full property details