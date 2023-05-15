THE Policia Nacional has raided a Calpe property belonging to the boss of a European money laundering gang.

The home valued at over €400,000 has been impounded following a European warrant issued by Belgian authorities.

A large amount of documents related to the criminal gang and a high-end vehicle linked to a company used by the money launderers were seized.

The criminals operated in Belgium and Spain, with their main Spanish activities focused on the Alicante and Marbella areas.

No details have been disclosed as to whether any arrests were made as a result of the Calpe raid.

The probe remains active under the jurisdiction of the Denia investigating court.

READ MORE: