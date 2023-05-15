THE OLDEST Mayor in Spain is standing for re-election on May 28 local elections at the age of 97 in Chercos (Almeria).

Jose Antonio Torres Saez, a former Guardia Civil who fought against ETA in the Basque Country, was first elected in 1995.

Torres has announced once again that he will be the PP candidate in his native village, of 288 residents.

Chercos is located in Almeria’s Sierra de los Filabres. Photo by Ziegler175 Wikimedia Commons.

The 97-year-old, like many other small town mayors, does not receive any financial remuneration.

“I do not earn a single cent. I live off my pension,” he said in an interview to El Español.

Read more: