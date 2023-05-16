WORKERS union CCOO has asked for ‘urgent measures’ to reduce the impact of tourism on the Costa del Sol.

The group believes the current number of visitors is not compatible with the present context of climate change.

Arguing that to ensure sustainability, the number of tourists in oversaturated destinations such as Malaga ought to be limited during the high season.

“Malaga could die of success as a tourist destination,” a CCOO spokesperson has said.

The group also believes there exists a need to limit and control seasonal renting, as many locals cannot afford rent prices as a consequence of mass tourism.

Additionally, CCOO has highlighted the issues related to water demand in the tourism sector in water stressed destinations in the current drought context.