2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Riviera del Sol with pool garage - € 375,000

Riviera del Sol, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 375,000

Stunning Sea Views! Spacious south facing apartment ! Luxury Community! Walking distance to the beach, shops and other local amenities. This stunning property is a dream holiday home or investment. It has an incredibly functional layout, and sea views from the living room, kitchen, master bedroom and terrace! Spacious lounge/dining room, kitchen, 2 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus large south facing terrace overlooking the gardens, pool and to the sea. The property is in excellent condition, with LPO and therefore perfect for holiday rentals, with existing client base. Comes with… See full property details