TRANSPORTING families to exotic ports of call, the majestic third ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, Disney Dream, visited Malaga port for the first time yesterday, Thursday May 18.

The cruise ship, home to one-of-a-kind entertainment, recreation and dining offerings, arrived at the port of the Capital of the Costa del Sol as part of a one-way transatlantic voyage from Miami to Barcelona to begin a season in the Mediterranean; the first time this ship has made a stop in the Old Continent.

With an appearance reminiscent of the transatlantic liners that sailed in the 1920s, and with characters from the Disney factory on board, this ship, like all its sister ships is painted in Mickey Mouse-inspired colors; dark blue hull, white superstructure, yellow trim and two giant red funnels—and usually carries more children than adults on its tourist routes.

Disney Dream was built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, in 2010. With a gross tonnage of 129,690 tons and 340 metres, this 14-deck ship has 1250 staterooms for up to 3500 passengers served by 1458 crew.