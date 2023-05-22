A GIBRALTAR man who drove a vehicle into a wall while nearly four times over the drink driving limit will spend three months in prison.

Brendon Head, 40, of Laguna Estate, was already banned from the road for five years for blowing nearly five times the drink driving limit in a July 2022 road-side test.

At 3am on December 20, 2021, Head was driving through Dudley Ward Tunnel when he collided into a wall, puncturing a wheel and damaging his Suzuki Carry.

A member of the public then reported his driving to the police control room.

Officers found Head at Europa Point Car Park trying to change his flat tyre.

They approached him and quickly figured he might be drunk by his slurred words.

Officers then tested him and he blew 132 ug.

A Royal Gibraltar Police spokesman said it was ‘one of the highest readings recorded in Gibraltar and almost four times the legal drink drive limit of 35ug’.

As officers arrested him, he told them, ‘I’ve f*cked up’.

He learnt just how much when a Magistrates Court imprisoned him for three months and took away his driving licence for five years.

“We’d like to remind people that drink driving is totally unacceptable,” the police spokesman said.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to all instances of driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“You simply cannot combine them with driving.

“We urge anyone not to get behind the wheel if intoxicated, to ensure they protect themselves and those around them,” he added.

The jailing follows a month when six people got lengthy driving bans for similar offences in Gibraltar.

