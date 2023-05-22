AN ALICANTE start-up company with a mix of scientists and entrepreneurs has created Ozeanic, the world’s first drinking bottle that purifies water with ozone.

The bottle makes it possible to ensure sustainable and drinkable water anywhere, since it eliminates 99.9% of viruses, bacteria and other pathogens, as well as neutralising chlorine.

The bottle does not need filters because it has a mechanism that internally generates ozone and automatically injects it into the water, thus purifying the water inside, with the help of a high-tech electronic circuit developed entirely in Spain.

The bottle’s sanitising mechanism takes three minutes at the push of a button to produce drinking water.

The plug contains a long-life rechargeable lithium battery and each charge can provide up to a week of use, with the system having an estimated life of two years depending on its use.

Ozeanic reduces the use of single-use plastic bottles that pollute the environment with an average person using three bottles of 500ml of water a week, which on that basis will see the new bottle saving 5.69 kilos of single-use plastic per year as well as cutting the carbon footprint by 12.92 kilos, and €209 in bottled water purchases.

The ecobottle, in addition to being reusable and durable, is made exclusively with Tritan, a material that is harmless to health, and is fully recyclable.

The company that makes Ozeanic was founded in 2021 with a share capital of just €105,000, and has sold 2,000 units of the bottle to five countries, and is looking to move into the US market.

