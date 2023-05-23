4 bedroom Villa for sale in Torrevieja with pool garage - € 299,900

Torrevieja, Alicante 4 beds 2 baths € 299,900

Welcome to our real estate! Today we present you a magnificent independent villa, fully furnished and ready to move into, located on a large 800 square meter plot. The house has a constructed area of 140 square meters distributed in three large bedrooms, two modern full bathrooms, a comfortable garage, and an impressive living-dining room with direct access to the garden, where you can enjoy its magnificent trees and large green areas. This villa also has a spectacular indoor pool, perfect to enjoy all year round, a solarium ideal for sunbathing and relaxing, as well as air conditioning and… See full property details