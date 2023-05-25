3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cox - € 77,000

Cox, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 77,000

Are you looking for a modern, bright and comfortable home in a quiet and charming village? We present you this new apartment in Cox, Alicante, a unique opportunity to enjoy the quality of life that the rural environment offers without giving up the comforts of a design home. The apartment has an area of between 70 and 90 m² and is distributed in 2 or 3 bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, 1 or 2 full bathrooms with shower tray, spacious and cozy living-dining room, independent kitchen equipped with high-end appliances and laundry room. In addition, it has a balcony with views of the countryside… See full property details