A GREAT party to celebrate Bendinat Veterinary Clinic’s 20th anniversary took place last weekend.

Located in Calvia, near Palma, it was established in 2003 by British vet Nick Murgatroyd.

Over 150 people, including current and former workers, clients and obviously, their pets, attended the event.

“I would like to thank my loyal clients and my fantastic staff as they are the key to our success,” Murgatroyd said.

After qualifying and working for more than 10 years in UK clinics and hospitals, he decided to set up his own one in Mallorca.

Nick and his team. Photo by Bendinat Veterinary Clinic.

Most clients at Bendinat have been coming to the clinic for years, a loyalty that is a result of the ‘trust’ that has been built up.

“We aim to bring a personal and caring touch to pets and their owners through attention to detail and the best up-to-date treatment and advice,” Murgatroyd told the Olive Press.