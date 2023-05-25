THREE masked men robbed the villa of Valencia footballer Justin Kluivert on Wednesday night and assaulted two women inside the property.

The break-in occurred at around 11.15pm with Kluivert away with his teammates to play a La Liga match on Thursday in Mallorca.

There were two women in the home on the Torre en Conill urbanisation in Betera, and the assailants waited for one of them to exit the villa to take a dog for a walk.

Once she returned, they grabbed her and took her upstairs where Kluivert’s girlfriend was sleeping.

Both women were assaulted but did not need medical attention after their ordeal.

The thieves took several bags containing watches, jewellery and cash with an approximate value of €150,000.

When the robbers fled, Kluivert’s girlfriend phoned him to tell him what had happened, and the player contacted the urbanisation’s security staff to inform them about the incident.

The Guardia Civil are investigating whether it is the same criminal gang that recently robbed the homes of Kluivert’s Valencia teammate Samu Castillejo and Levante’s Shkodran Mustafi.